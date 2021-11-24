 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Mattoon police increasing DUI patrols through Nov. 29

  • 0

Like a frozen Thanksgiving turkey, travel this week is thawing out and heating up. Compared to last years pandemic-holiday, air travel this year is bouncing back, with AAA saying it's up 80%. But the company says most of us will be road-tripping to Thanksgiving meals and finding high gas prices along the way. A gallon of regular costs about a $1.21 more than last year. "I got to keep putting gas in the car every single day," Taisha Miller, a delivery driver, said. "It's terrible prices keep going up." Once you arrive at your location, youll pay more for hotels and car rentals. The TSA expects to screen 20 million passengers Thanksgiving week.   In Denver, two million travelers will pass through the airport over 11 days up to 206,000 people on the single busiest day. Thats equal to the entire population of Worcester, Massachusetts. With so many people traveling, experts worry COVID cases will also surge this Thanksgiving."A lot of people are going to be close to each other, and in those in those family gatherings, there'll be taking off their masks and hugging and kissing," Dr. William Schaffner from Vanderbilt University School ofMedicine, said. "I think the virus will be among us, and it will be spreading, I'm afraid."

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department has begun increasing patrols for impaired drivers through Nov. 29 during the Thanksgiving travel season as part of grant-funded safety campaigns.

“We want our community to understand that it’s up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober Thanksgiving weekend and every day,” said Capt. Brandon Saunders in a press release. “Remember, if you’re going to drink or use other impairing substances, don’t drive. We will be stepping up patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure everyone makes it home from their celebrations.”

Those celebrating with alcohol or other impairing substances are asked to use a designated driver, taxi, ride-share service or public transportation to get home. For motorists who see an impaired driver on the road, they are encouraged to pull over safely and call 911. All drivers are asked to ensure everyone in their vehicle wears their seat belts because it is the best defense against an impaired driver.

Mattoon officers are joining with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and nearly 200 local police and sheriff’s agencies as part of the Click It or Ticket and Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over campaigns throughout the Thanksgiving season. The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Al Sharpton on guilty verdicts in Arbery trial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News