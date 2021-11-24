Mattoon police increasing DUI patrols through Nov. 29

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department has begun increasing patrols for impaired drivers through Nov. 29 during the Thanksgiving travel season as part of grant-funded safety campaigns.

“We want our community to understand that it’s up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober Thanksgiving weekend and every day,” said Capt. Brandon Saunders in a press release. “Remember, if you’re going to drink or use other impairing substances, don’t drive. We will be stepping up patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure everyone makes it home from their celebrations.”

Those celebrating with alcohol or other impairing substances are asked to use a designated driver, taxi, ride-share service or public transportation to get home. For motorists who see an impaired driver on the road, they are encouraged to pull over safely and call 911. All drivers are asked to ensure everyone in their vehicle wears their seat belts because it is the best defense against an impaired driver.

Mattoon officers are joining with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and nearly 200 local police and sheriff’s agencies as part of the Click It or Ticket and Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over campaigns throughout the Thanksgiving season. The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

