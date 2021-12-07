Mattoon police increasing DUI, seat belt patrols during holidays

MATTOON – The Mattoon Police Department will participate in a statewide enforcement campaign to crack down on impaired and unbuckled drivers from Dec. 17 through Jan. 3.

“Driving impaired, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, can have catastrophic consequences and is illegal in every state” said Capt. Brandon Saunders of the Mattoon Police Department. “Not only do you put yourself at risk, but the lives of others as well.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 47 percent of Illinois motor vehicle fatalities involve alcohol and in 2019, there were a total of 1,009 people who died in motor vehicle crashes.

Saunders urged people to designate sober drivers when leaving events and to take it upon themselves to stop friends or family members from driving drunk or under the influence of drugs.

He also reminded people to always wear their seat belts and to use public transportation or their favorite ride-share service, such as Uber and Lyft, to get home safely.

The Illinois Department of Transportation administers and funds the Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

