Mattoon police increasing DUI, seat belt patrols during holidays

“Driving impaired, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, can have catastrophic consequences and is illegal in every state” said Capt. Brandon Saunders of the Mattoon Police Department. “Not only do you put yourself at risk, but the lives of others as well.”
Saunders urged people to designate sober drivers when leaving events and to take it upon themselves to stop friends or family members from driving drunk or under the influence of drugs.
He also reminded people to always wear their seat belts and to use public transportation or their favorite ride-share service, such as Uber and Lyft, to get home safely.
The Illinois Department of Transportation administers and funds the Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
