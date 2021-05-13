Mattoon police increasing seatbelt law enforcement

MATTOON — Officers with the Mattoon Police Department will step up enforcement of seatbelt laws through Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of the summer travel season.

“We want the act of buckling up to become automatic to all drivers and passengers,” said Capt. Brandon Saunders in a press release about the “Click It or Ticket” campaign. “’Click It or Ticket’ isn’t about citations, it’s about saving lives. Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45%. Seat belts save lives every day, but they’re only effective if they’re used.”

