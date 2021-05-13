Mattoon police increasing seatbelt law enforcement

MATTOON — Officers with the Mattoon Police Department will step up enforcement of seatbelt laws through Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of the summer travel season.
“We want the act of buckling up to become automatic to all drivers and passengers,” said Capt. Brandon Saunders in a press release about the “Click It or Ticket” campaign. “’Click It or Ticket’ isn’t about citations, it’s about saving lives. Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45%. Seat belts save lives every day, but they’re only effective if they’re used.”
The campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds. Mattoon officers used similar funding in April to step up patrols for motorists using handheld cellphones while driving. They issued citations for 139 hands-free law violations, plus 10 citations for driving without insurance and four for driving while license suspended.