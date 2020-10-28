Mattoon police issue warning about gift card scam

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department has issued a public reminder about ongoing phone scams requesting payment via gift cards from iTunes, Walmart, E-Bay, or elsewhere.

Chief Jason Taylor said the IRS, Illinois Department of Revenue, law enforcement and other government agencies will not call citizens and say they owe back taxes that need to be paid via gift card. He added that no law enforcement agency will call to claim that they have a citizen's loved one in custody and that bond money is needed via gift card, money order or mailed cash.

"While these scams aren’t frequent, they do occur and Mattoon residents have been victims and lost thousands of dollars," Taylor said. "The scam occurs when some unknown entity calls you on the telephone and requests payment via gift card, suggesting that you go to Walmart or elsewhere and place hundreds of dollars, and in many cases a few thousand dollars, onto several gift cards. The victim is then asked to provide the identification numbers on the gift card to the scammer over the phone. The scammer then uses said gift card numbers to obtain the funds you just lost."

