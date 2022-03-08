Mattoon police St. Patrick's Day campaign targets impaired driving, seat belt violations

“This St. Patrick’s Day, make your own luck by designating a sober driver,” said Capt. Brandon Saunders. “If you’ll be drinking, using cannabis or partaking of any other impairing substance, planning ahead is the best way to ensure you and your friends make it home safely.”
In addition to alcohol and drug-impaired drivers, the Mattoon Police Department will be ticketing seat belt violators, particularly at night when usage is at its lowest. Speeding, distracted driving and other traffic law will also be strictly enforced.
This enforcement effort is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.
