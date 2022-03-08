Mattoon police St. Patrick's Day campaign targets impaired driving, seat belt violations

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON - Mattoon police are ramping up patrols through the St. Patrick's Day weekend in a campaign aimed at getting impaired motorists off the road as the green beer flows. 

“This St. Patrick’s Day, make your own luck by designating a sober driver,” said Capt. Brandon Saunders. “If you’ll be drinking, using cannabis or partaking of any other impairing substance, planning ahead is the best way to ensure you and your friends make it home safely.”

In addition to alcohol and drug-impaired drivers, the Mattoon Police Department will be ticketing seat belt violators, particularly at night when usage is at its lowest. Speeding, distracted driving and other traffic law will also be strictly enforced.

The safety campaign will run from Friday, March 11, through Friday, March 18.

Saunders urged people to designate sober drives when leaving events and to take it upon themselves to stop friends or family members from driving drunk or under the influence of drugs.

Pedestrians are at risk too. When walking, people should keep an eye out for cars and if someone is driving, they should be aware of impaired walkers who might not obey street signs.

This enforcement effort is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

