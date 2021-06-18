Mattoon police stepping up impaired, unbuckled driver patrols

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department has begun stepping up patrols for impaired drivers and unbuckled motorists in advance of the Fourth of July.
The department reported that this safety campaign, which will run through July 6, will encompass three weekends leading up to and following Independence Day, one of the deadliest times on Illinois roads.
“We want all our residents and visitors to have an enjoyable and safe holiday,” said Capt. Brandon Saunders. “Remember, if you’re going to drink or use other impairing substances, don’t drive. We will be stepping up patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure everyone makes it home from their celebrations.”
The department reported that it will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s agencies for the increased statewide enforcement effort, which encourages the use of designated drivers and ride services.
In advance of Memorial Day, the department stepped up patrols through the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaign funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The department reported that it issued 64 total citations during the Memorial Day campaign. This included 45 citations for seat belt violations, plus two felony drug arrests, three suspended/revoked licenses, and two uninsured motorists.
“Through the Memorial Day enforcement campaign, we helped make Illinois roads safer and spread the word that seat belts save lives,” Saunders said.
10 recipes perfect for your Fourth of July BBQ
Meat and potatoes steakhouse salad
Meat and potatoes steakhouse salad
Servings: 4
Start to finish: 25 minutes
6 cups of baby spinach or mixed greens
1 8-ounce filet mignon, trimmed of visible fat
1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 tablespoon olive oil
8 ounces sliced white mushrooms
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 pound asparagus, steamed until just barely tender
1/2 pound baby potatoes, boiled until tender
4 small tomatoes, quartered
1 ounce blue cheese, in crumbles or chunks
3 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
Tarragon-Dijon Dressing:
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon dried tarragon (or 2 teaspoons fresh)
salt and pepper
Place the greens on a large platter and set aside.
Heat a heavy saute pan over medium high heat. Sprinkle the steak with salt, pepper, granulated garlic and half of the olive oil and then cook in the pan until cooked to desired doneness, about 3-5 minutes per side. Remove the steak from the pan and set aside to rest.
In the same saute pan, add the remaining olive oil, mushrooms and garlic and cook just until mushrooms begin to soften, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and set aside.
Make the dressing: Whisk together the Dijon mustard, vinegar, olive oil and tarragon until creamy. Add salt and pepper to taste. Layer all the salad ingredients on top of the spinach and drizzle with the dressing and serve. (May be chilled if preferred, but I like the slight warmth of the steak, mushrooms and potatoes on the salad.)
Nutrition information per serving: 322 calories; 122 calories from fat; 14 g fat (4 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 61 mg cholesterol; 493 mg sodium; 25 g carbohydrate; 7 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 25 g protein.
Brontosaurus bones
Brontosaurus Bones
Serves: 6
Start to finish: 2½ hours
6-7 meaty-style beef baby back ribs, coming from the same place as pork baby backs (bones should be connected in a rack)
Olive oil
4 cloves garlic, peeled and cut in half
2 rosemary sprigs
Beef Rub:
2 tablespoons butcher-grind black pepper
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
5 tablespoons kosher salt
Mix rub ingredients in a small bowl, making sure it is well combined.
Meanwhile, build charcoal fire or preheat gas grill, setting it up for indirect heat. Take beef ribs out of refrigerator and rub all over with cut side of the garlic cloves and brush with a thin coating of oil. Set aside for 20 minutes to come to room temperature. Rub ribs liberally with spice rub.
Place ribs (bone side down) in the center of the cooking grate making sure they are not over a direct flame. Grill covered (at about 325 F, if your grill has a thermometer) for 1 to 1½ hours or until the meat has pulled back from the ends of the rib bones and the ribs are well browned and slightly crusty on the ends. Individual beef ribs will be done before the full rack (connected rib bones) is done.
If grilling individual bones and the edges start to burn, stack them on top of one another in the very center of the grill and lower your fire slightly.
About 30 minutes before the ribs are done, brush lightly with the rosemary sprig dipped in olive oil. Remove ribs from grill and let rest 15 minutes before serving or cutting into individual rib portions (if starting with a full rack). I recommend serving these ribs sauce-less with a sprinkling of the beef rub, if desired. But, if you love barbecue sauce, feel free to serve some warm on the side.
Nutrition information per serving: 143 calories; 68 calories from fat; 8 g fat (2 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 44 mg cholesterol; 2923 mg sodium; 2 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 17 g protein.
S'more Better Dip
S'more Better Dip
Servings: 8 to 10
12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips (may substitute milk chocolate chips)
½ cup heavy cream
1 package (14 ½ ounces) plain graham crackers
15 jumbo marshmallows, each cut in half horizontally
½ cup Skor candy bar, crushed or coarsely chopped
Combine the chocolate chips and cream in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and microwave on high in 30-second increments, stirring after each one, until the chocolate has melted. Stir until smooth.
Prepare your grill for indirect heat. If using a gas grill, preheat on medium-low (300 degrees). If using a charcoal grill, light the charcoal or briquettes; once they are ready, distribute them on one side of the grill. For a medium-hot fire, you should be able to hold your hand 6 inches above the coals for 7 or 8 seconds. Have a spray water bottle at hand for taming any flames.
Crush or bust up enough crackers (bite-size pieces) to completely cover the bottom of a 12-by-10-inch disposable aluminum pan. Pour the chocolate mixture evenly over the crackers. Top with the marshmallow halves. Sprinkle with the Skor bits.
Place the pan on the indirect-heat side of the grill. Close the lid and cook until bubbling, 35 to 45 minutes.
Serve immediately, with the remaining graham crackers.
Nutrition (per serving based on 10): 560 calories, 6 g protein, 90 g carbohydrates, 20 g fat, 10 g saturated fat, 20 mg cholesterol, 340 mg sodium, 4 g dietary fiber, 57 g sugar
Adapted from "Diva Q's Barbecue: 195 Recipes for Cooking With Family, Friends & Fire," by Danielle Bennett (Random House, 2016).
Fresh Fruit with Celery Seed Dressing
Serves: 10
MAKE AHEAD: The dressing and prepped fruit can be refrigerated, separately, a day in advance.
For the dressing:
½ cup sugar
1 teaspoon celery seed
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon powdered mustard
1 teaspoon sweet paprika
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
1 cup vegetable oil or other neutral-flavored oil, such as canola
For the fruit
1 ripe cantaloupe, peeled, seeded and cut into 1 ½-inch chunks
1 pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into 1 ½-inch chunks
1 bunch green seedless grapes (1 pound)
1 bunch red seedless grapes (11 ounces)
Scant 1 pound strawberries, hulled and cut into halves or quarters, as needed (2 generous cups)
For the dressing: Combine the sugar, celery seed, salt, powdered mustard and paprika in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the balloon-whisk attachment or a handheld electric mixer. Beat on medium-high speed for a minute or two, then pour in the vinegar. On medium-high speed, gradually drizzle in the oil, beating until thick and emulsified, to form a shiny dressing. The yield is a scant 1 2/3 cups.
For the fruit: Combine the cantaloupe, pineapple, green and red grapes and strawberries in a large serving bowl. Toss the fruit with the dressing, or serve it on the side.
Nutrition (per serving): 350 calories, 2 g protein, 40 g carbohydrates, 23 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 250 mg sodium, 3 g dietary fiber, 34 g sugar
Florentine pasta salad
Florentine pasta salad
Start to finish: 30 minutes
Servings: 10
1 pound fresh small pasta
Olive oil
1 1/2 cups whole-milk ricotta cheese
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup packed fresh basil leaves
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
16-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed
1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Balsamic glaze
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to package directions. Drain the pasta, then spread on a rimmed baking sheet. While tossing lightly, sprinkle the pasta with just enough olive oil to prevent from sticking. Set aside to cool.
Meanwhile, in a food processor combine the ricotta, garlic and basil. Process until the basil is well chopped and the ricotta is smooth. Season with a hefty pinch each of salt and pepper.
Drain the spinach in a mesh strainer, pressing to squeeze out as much liquid as possible. In a medium bowl, combine the ricotta mixture, spinach and cooled pasta. Spoon into a serving dish and top with the tomatoes and Parmesan. Drizzle with balsamic glaze.
Nutrition information per serving: 280 calories; 60 calories from fat (21 percent of total calories); 7 g fat (4 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 20 mg cholesterol; 240 mg sodium; 39 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 13 g protein.
Smashed burgers
Smashed Burger
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 1 minute
Makes: 1 serving
Note: This burger doesn’t hold -- make one at a time.
1 hamburger bun (preferably a Martin’s Potato Roll)
Butter, softened
Fixins -- mayo, mustard, ketchup, onion, tomato, etc.
4 ounces ground beef chuck or other ground beef (not lean)
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 1-ounce slice American cheese
1. Toast: Spread inner faces of the bun with butter. Heat a skillet or griddle over medium. Toast bun, butter-side down, until golden, 1-2 minutes.
2. Prep: Set the bun on a plate, open-faced. Pile fixin’s of choice on the bottom bun.
3. Roll: Divide beef and roll into two 2-ounce balls. Heat a dry skillet over medium-high.
4. Smash: When skillet is very hot, add the 2 beef balls. Immediately smash each with the back of a stiff metal spatula (use some muscle), creating two very thin patties, each a little wider than the bun. Season each with salt and pepper. Cook until browned on the bottom and a mottled gray/pink on top, about 45 seconds.
5. Flip: Scrape up and flip both patties. Top one with cheese. When the patty bottoms have browned (about 15 seconds) stack the patties so that the cheese is sandwiched in-between. Slide this cheese-filled burger onto the prepared bun. Close bun, squish gently. Burger perfection is yours.
Provenance: This recipe, which uses a technique popularized by the chain Smash Burger, is adapted slightly from Food 52, which credits food scientist J. Kenji Lopez-Alt and the website Serious Eats.
Peach and raspberry sangria
Peach and raspberry sangria with cava and strawberry ice
Start to finish: 10 minutes active, plus 2 to 4 hours chilling
Servings: 10
1 cup brandy
1 cup peach juice
1/2 cup simple syrup or agave syrup
750-milliliter bottle dry red wine (such as rioja)
6 ounces fresh raspberries
2 oranges, thinly sliced
2 limes, thinly sliced
16-ounce bag frozen strawberries
3/4 cup orange juice
1/4 cup sugar
750-milliliter bottle cava (or other sparkling wine)
In a large pitcher, stir together the brandy, peach juice and syrup until the syrup is dissolved. Add the wine and stir again. Stir in the raspberries, oranges and limes, then cover and refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours.
Meanwhile, in a blender combine the strawberries, orange juice and sugar. Puree until very smooth. Pour into 2 ice cube trays, then freeze for 2 to 4 hours, or until solid.
When ready to serve, slowly pour the cava into the pitcher. Stir once or twice gently just to mix. Pour into serving glasses, then add 1 to 2 frozen strawberry cubes to each glass.
Strawberry-rhubarb crisp
Strawberry-rhubarb crisp with pecan topping
Servings: 10
Start to finish: 110 minutes (20 minutes active)
Topping:
1 cup packed light brown sugar
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup regular or quick-cooking oatmeal (not instant)
1 cup coarsely chopped pecans
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened, cut into small pieces
Filling:
3 pounds strawberries, cleaned and halved (about 5 generous cups)
2 cups chopped rhubarb, about 3 stalks
⅓ cup granulated white sugar
1 orange, zested and juiced (about ½ cup total)
1 lemon, zested and juiced (about ½ cup total)
⅔ cup sugar in the raw
¼ cup cornstarch
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 tablespoons Grand Marnier, optional
Build a charcoal fire or preheat a gas grill. Or preheat oven to 350 F.
Make the topping: In a large bowl, combine all the topping ingredients except the butter. Work in the butter with a pastry blender or fork until the mixture resembles large, coarse bread crumbs. Set aside.
Make the filling: In another large bowl, place the strawberries. In a smaller bowl, toss the chopped rhubarb. Add the orange juice, lemon juice, orange and lemon zests, sugar, cornstarch, and cinnamon; mix lightly. Add the Grand Marnier, if using. Set aside for 5 minutes.
Place the fruit mixture in a deep round baking dish or souffle dish. Top it evenly with the streusel mixture.
In a grill, place the dish in the center of the cooking grate over indirect medium heat, cover the grill, and bake.
In the oven, set the dish on a sheet pan and place in the center of the oven. Bake for 60-90 minutes, or until the juices bubble over the baking dish, and are clear, and the top is browned.
Transfer the baking dish to a cooling rack. Serve warm with ice cream, if desired.
Nutrition information per serving: 444 calories; 160 calories from fat; 18 g fat (7 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 24 mg cholesterol; 107 mg sodium; 72 g carbohydrate; 5 g fiber; 50 g sugar; 4 g protein.
Corn gazpacho
Corn Gazpacho with Garlic Croutons
Start to finish: 2 hours 55 minutes (55 active)
Servings: 4
4 cups fresh corn kernels
1½ cups coarsely chopped peeled English cucumber plus 1 cup diced peeled English cucumber
1 garlic clove, smashed and peeled
¼ cup lime juice
2 tablespoons vegetable oil, preferably grapeseed
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup halved or quartered cherry tomatoes
1 cup diced red bell pepper
1 tablespoon minced serrano chile with the seeds
Shredded fresh basil for garnish
For the croutons:
2 tablespoons vegetable oil, preferably grapeseed
1 teaspoon minced garlic
½ teaspoon chile powder
⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
3 ounces (about 3 slices) firm white bread, crusts removed and cut into ½-inch dice (you should have about 2 cups)
Make the soup:
Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil, add the corn and boil for 1 minute. Drain the corn into a colander and run cold water over it to cool it down. Set aside 1 cup of the kernels and in a blender combine the remaining corn kernels, the coarsely chopped cucumber, garlic, lime juice, oil and salt and puree until very smooth.
Transfer the puree to a bowl and stir in the remaining corn kernels, diced cucumber, tomatoes, red bell pepper and chile. Taste and adjust seasoning and chill for at least 2 hours and up to two days ahead before serving.
Make the croutons:
Preheat the oven to 300 F. In a bowl combine the oil, garlic, chile powder and salt, add the bread cubes and toss well. Spread the croutons out on a parchment-lined rimmed sheet pan and bake them on the middle shelf of the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the bread squares are crisp and beginning to brown. Let cool.
To serve: Divide the soup among 4 bowls and top each portion with the croutons and some shredded basil.
Nutrition information per serving: 359 calories; 139 calories from fat; 16 g fat (2 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 0 mg cholesterol; 409 mg sodium; 55 g carbohydrate; 7 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 8 g protein.
½
Garlic Green Beans
Garlic Green Beans
Servings: 4
Start to finish: 15 minutes
3 cups green beans, trimmed
1 tablespoon olive oil (or half olive oil and half sesame oil)
¼ cup minced shallot
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes (more or less according to spice preference)
2 tablespoons fresh minced ginger
6 cloves garlic, minced (about 2 tablespoons)
3 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce
2 teaspoons honey
Heat a large saute pan, heat the oil over high heat. Meanwhile, place the minced shallot, sesame seed and red pepper flakes in a small bowl, and have the ginger and garlic prepped and ready (separately), too. Add the shallot, sesame seeds and red pepper flakes to the pan and cook until fragrant and sesame seeds are golden brown, about two minutes, stirring frequently with wooden spoon.
Lower heat to medium high and add the minced garlic and cook another minute. Add the green beans and the ginger and saute for two minutes. Add the soy sauce, honey and 2 tablespoons of water and cover to allow to steam for 2 minutes (or longer if you want softer green beans). Uncover the pan, and cook until the liquid reduces down to a glaze, coating the beans. Serve.