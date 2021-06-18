Mattoon police stepping up impaired, unbuckled driver patrols

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department has begun stepping up patrols for impaired drivers and unbuckled motorists in advance of the Fourth of July.

The department reported that this safety campaign, which will run through July 6, will encompass three weekends leading up to and following Independence Day, one of the deadliest times on Illinois roads.

“We want all our residents and visitors to have an enjoyable and safe holiday,” said Capt. Brandon Saunders. “Remember, if you’re going to drink or use other impairing substances, don’t drive. We will be stepping up patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure everyone makes it home from their celebrations.”

The department reported that it will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s agencies for the increased statewide enforcement effort, which encourages the use of designated drivers and ride services.

In advance of Memorial Day, the department stepped up patrols through the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaign funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The department reported that it issued 64 total citations during the Memorial Day campaign. This included 45 citations for seat belt violations, plus two felony drug arrests, three suspended/revoked licenses, and two uninsured motorists.

“Through the Memorial Day enforcement campaign, we helped make Illinois roads safer and spread the word that seat belts save lives,” Saunders said.

