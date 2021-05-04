Mattoon police thank three motorists who helped at fiery crash scene on I-57

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department has thanked three motorists who helped at the scene of a fiery crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 57.

Deputy Chief Ryan Hurst posted on the department's Facebook page that the incident began when Officer Adam Jenkins, who was working part time for the Lake Land College Police Department, responded to a crash near the U.S. Route 45 exit ramp. Jenkins located the vehicle, which was engulfed in flames, well off the roadway in a ditch.

As the officer was attempting to get to the burning vehicle, he was approached by three motorists who had stopped to assist. They soon located the driver on the ground, directly next to the burning vehicle. The motorists then helped Jenkins drag the driver away from the wreckage. Subsequently, they continued to put themselves in harm's way by searching the area for other occupants.