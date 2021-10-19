Mattoon police thank woman for helping injured child

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department has publicly thanked a woman for recently taking notice of an injured child at a local store and calling law enforcement to the scene.

The police department reported Tuesday on its Facebook page that Kim Peters, a Mattoon resident and a nurse at Carle Clinic, became concerned for a small child that was being held by an individual in front of her in the checkout line. Police said she observed the child to have labored breathing and to have bruising and cuts on different parts of his body. Additionally, police said she was alarmed by the adult's demeanor and some of his actions.

"At this point, Kim became an ideal witness for MPD officers," the police department reported. "She contacted law enforcement, while continuing to monitor the situation. When MPD officers arrived on scene, she provided them with a detailed description of events."

The police department reported that, as a result, the adult was arrested on charges of several criminal offenses and the child was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Police said the child has since been released from the hospital and is now in the care of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

"Thank You, Kim! Without your observations and quick actions, the outcome of this situation could have been very different. We appreciate you very much," the police department reported, adding that it has presented Peters with an MPD Challenge Coin honor.

