Mattoon police to step up patrols for distracted drivers in April

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department plans to step up patrols for motorists using handheld cellphones while driving in April as part of national Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Capt. Brandon Saunders said, in a press release, that it has become all too common to see people driving down the road while looking at their phones.

“People know texting and driving is both dangerous and illegal, but they do it anyway, putting themselves and others at risk," Saunders said. "During April, you will see increased law enforcement efforts as officers stop and ticket anyone who violates distracted driving and other Illinois motor vehicle laws.”