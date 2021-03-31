 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon police to step up patrols for distracted drivers in April
0 comments

Mattoon police to step up patrols for distracted drivers in April

{{featured_button_text}}
  • Dave Fopay

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department plans to step up patrols for motorists using handheld cellphones while driving in April as part of national Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Capt. Brandon Saunders said, in a press release, that it has become all too common to see people driving down the road while looking at their phones.

“People know texting and driving is both dangerous and illegal, but they do it anyway, putting themselves and others at risk," Saunders said. "During April, you will see increased law enforcement efforts as officers stop and ticket anyone who violates distracted driving and other Illinois motor vehicle laws.”

Mattoon mayor candidates introduce themselves, why they are running

The distracted driver patrols will be made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by Illinois Department of Transportation. Mattoon officers recently stepped up patrols in the lead up to St. Patrick’s Day through this funding. The officers made one arrest for driving under the influence and issued 18 speeding citations, along with one for no valid driver’s license.

“By keeping impaired drivers off the roads, we’re able to help make the roads a safer place for everyone,” Saunders said.

People line square for Coles County deputy's funeral procession

ARCHIVE PHOTOS: Mattoon-area places through the years

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News