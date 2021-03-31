Mattoon police to step up patrols for distracted drivers in April

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department plans to step up patrols for motorists using handheld cellphones while driving in April as part of national Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
Capt. Brandon Saunders said, in a press release, that it has become all too common to see people driving down the road while looking at their phones.
“People know texting and driving is both dangerous and illegal, but they do it anyway, putting themselves and others at risk," Saunders said. "During April, you will see increased law enforcement efforts as officers stop and ticket anyone who violates distracted driving and other Illinois motor vehicle laws.”
The distracted driver patrols will be made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by Illinois Department of Transportation. Mattoon officers recently stepped up patrols in the lead up to St. Patrick’s Day through this funding. The officers made one arrest for driving under the influence and issued 18 speeding citations, along with one for no valid driver’s license.
“By keeping impaired drivers off the roads, we’re able to help make the roads a safer place for everyone,” Saunders said.