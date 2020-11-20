 Skip to main content
Mattoon police to step up patrols for impaired, unbuckled drivers around Thanksgiving
Mattoon police to step up patrols for impaired, unbuckled drivers around Thanksgiving

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department is slated to step up patrols for impaired or unbuckled drivers during the busy Thanksgiving travel season.

“On regular days and holidays alike, law enforcement too often see the results of driving impaired and not wearing a seat belt,” said Lt. Brandon Saunders in a press release. “They are both tragic and preventable. Whether you’re driving cross-country or across the street, please remember to wear your seat belt and make a plan for a sober ride home.”

The police department reported that more than 30% of motor vehicle crash fatalities in Illinois involve an alcohol-impaired driver, and data shows drug-involved driving is on the rise. To combat these trends, it is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies in a statewide effort to save lives by stepping up enforcement of seat belt and impaired driving laws.

Motorists will see this increase in safety patrols from Friday over the holiday weekend through the early morning hours of Nov. 30. The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT as part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

