Mattoon Public Works begins flushing fire hydrants

MATTOON — The city Public Works Department has begun flushing fire hydrants and will continue until all lines are flushed.

The department reported that flushing will be conducted between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Flushing is done to ensure all hydrants and water lines are operating properly and will be usable during a fire emergency.

Nearby flushing may cause discoloration of household water due to iron deposits being disturbed. Deposits can build up inside pressure tanks, water heaters and water pipes. The deposits occasionally break loose, causing rusty water to flow when faucets are first opened. This happens especially when water lines are disturbed and rust breaks loose from old pipes.

Residents are advised to check their water for signs of discoloration before doing laundry. If they notice discoloration, they should let the water run until it clears before doing laundry. This usually takes less than five minutes. If laundry appears stained, they should keep the articles wet and rewash them using a rust removing compound.

The department said the water is safe to drink while the flushing is being done.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

