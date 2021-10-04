Mattoon Public Works begins flushing fire hydrants

The department reported that flushing will be conducted between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Flushing is done to ensure all hydrants and water lines are operating properly and will be usable during a fire emergency.
Nearby flushing may cause discoloration of household water due to iron deposits being disturbed. Deposits can build up inside pressure tanks, water heaters and water pipes. The deposits occasionally break loose, causing rusty water to flow when faucets are first opened. This happens especially when water lines are disturbed and rust breaks loose from old pipes.
Residents are advised to check their water for signs of discoloration before doing laundry. If they notice discoloration, they should let the water run until it clears before doing laundry. This usually takes less than five minutes. If laundry appears stained, they should keep the articles wet and rewash them using a rust removing compound.
The department said the water is safe to drink while the flushing is being done.
1 of 4
Triathletes gather Sunday afternoon on the pool desk at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA's Last Chance Tri just before the start of the Last Chance Tri.
Mattoon native Greg Voudrie, who now lives in Maryville, switches from the swimming section to the biking section in the Last Chance Tri on Sunday at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA. Voudrie, a veteran triathlete, has returned to competition after suffering a heart attack on March 21.
PHOTOS: See the 2021 Mattoon YMCA Last Chance Tri triathlon
The Mattoon Area Family YMCA held its 2021 Last Chance Tri triathlon on Sunday, Oct. 3. READ MORE HERE
1 of 4
Triathletes gather Sunday afternoon on the pool desk at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA's Last Chance Tri just before the start of the Last Chance Tri.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Mattoon native Greg Voudrie, who now lives in Maryville, switches from the swimming section to the biking section in the Last Chance Tri on Sunday at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA. Voudrie, a veteran triathlete, has returned to competition after suffering a heart attack on March 21.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Triathlete Caleb White, 12, of Pawnee competes in the Mattoon Area Family YMCA's Last Chance Tri on Sunday.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Triathlete Ellie Shaw, 12, of Charleston rides alongside her godmother, Kathleen O'Rourke of Charleston in the Mattoon Area Family YMCA's Last Chance Tri on Sunday.