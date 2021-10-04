 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mattoon Public Works begins flushing fire hydrants

  • 0

With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, it's even more important to help ensure you are prepared in the event of a home fire.

MATTOON — The city Public Works Department has begun flushing fire hydrants and will continue until all lines are flushed.

The department reported that flushing will be conducted between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Flushing is done to ensure all hydrants and water lines are operating properly and will be usable during a fire emergency.

Nearby flushing may cause discoloration of household water due to iron deposits being disturbed. Deposits can build up inside pressure tanks, water heaters and water pipes. The deposits occasionally break loose, causing rusty water to flow when faucets are first opened. This happens especially when water lines are disturbed and rust breaks loose from old pipes.

Residents are advised to check their water for signs of discoloration before doing laundry. If they notice discoloration, they should let the water run until it clears before doing laundry. This usually takes less than five minutes. If laundry appears stained, they should keep the articles wet and rewash them using a rust removing compound.

The department said the water is safe to drink while the flushing is being done.

PHOTOS: See the 2021 Mattoon YMCA Last Chance Tri triathlon

The Mattoon Area Family YMCA held its 2021 Last Chance Tri triathlon on Sunday, Oct. 3. READ MORE HERE

1 of 4

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How T/CCI Manufacturing will work with Kofi Cockburn

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News