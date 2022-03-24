 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon St. Patrick's Day enforcement leads to multiple arrests

MATTOON — Enhanced enforcement efforts tied St. Patrick's Day resulted in two driving under the influence arrests, the Mattoon Police Department reported.

Mattoon officers also issued six seat-belt citations, along with two warrant arrests and two other traffic arrests during the enforcement period. The Mattoon Police Department also issued 12 other traffic citations.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason. To save lives,” said Capt. Brandon Saunders. “Encouraging sober driving and seat-belt use improves safety for all.”

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket enforcement effort ran from Friday, March 11, through the early morning hours of Friday, March 18, to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure more people buckle up and follow all traffic safety laws.

The effort was made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

