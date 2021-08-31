Mattoon to limit access to city buildings due to COVID-19 rise

MATTOON — The city of Mattoon announced on Tuesday that it will be limiting access to municipal buildings due to the rise in numbers of new COVID-19 cases and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s new indoor mask mandate.

"In an effort to reduce the potential risk of spreading the coronavirus to our staff and citizens, the city of Mattoon has decided to limit the access to City Hall, police department, fire department, tourism office and the public works buildings," said City Administrator Kyle Gill in the announcement.

Gill said the city is asking community members to do as much business as they can by email, city website or telephone: city clerk, (217) 235-5654; inspections, (217) 234-7367; parks and lakes, (217) 234-3611; police, (217) 235-5451; public works, (217) 235-5171; and tourism Department, (217) 258-6286. Meetings can be arranged by appointment.

"The City of Mattoon is continuing to deliver our services while monitoring and receiving updates by local, state and federal agencies. Our top priorities are the health, safety, and welfare of our residents, employees, and any visitors to our community," Gill said.

