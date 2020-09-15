 Skip to main content
Mattoon woman's alleged bomb threat prompts McDonald's evacuation
Mattoon woman's alleged bomb threat prompts McDonald's evacuation

MATTOON — A woman's alleged bomb threat led to a McDonald's restaurant being evacuated in Mattoon.

Mattoon police in a statement said the 43-year-old Mattoon woman was arrested on a preliminary charge of felony disorderly conduct regarding the bomb threat. The arrest was at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Richmond Avenue.

Police said that the woman anonymously phoned the McDonald's at 103 Dettro Drive and advised staff there that she was bringing a bomb there. This caused staff members to become alarmed to the point that they evacuated the establishment, police said.

The woman was taken to the Coles County jail. The state's attorney's official will review the arrest report and making a determination on filing charges.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

