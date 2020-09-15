Mattoon woman's alleged bomb threat prompts McDonald's evacuation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — A woman's alleged bomb threat led to a McDonald's restaurant being evacuated in Mattoon.

Mattoon police in a statement said the 43-year-old Mattoon woman was arrested on a preliminary charge of felony disorderly conduct regarding the bomb threat. The arrest was at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Richmond Avenue.

Police said that the woman anonymously phoned the McDonald's at 103 Dettro Drive and advised staff there that she was bringing a bomb there. This caused staff members to become alarmed to the point that they evacuated the establishment, police said.

The woman was taken to the Coles County jail. The state's attorney's official will review the arrest report and making a determination on filing charges.

