Mattoon's SBLHC to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine to those 65 and older

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Coles County residents age 65 and older on Wednesday.

A news release from the hospital said the state of Illinois moved into its new vaccination stage on Monday, adding those 65 and older and others to health care workers receiving the vaccine.

The release said registration to receive the vaccine will be available by calling 217-258-7489 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Appointments will be taken as long as the vaccine is available, it said.

The release also said those who aren't able to make appointments can check the SBLHC website, sarahbush.org, for announcements on when upcoming vaccination clinics will be posted.

The vaccinations will take place in the SBLHC Education Center on the north side of the hospital, the release said. Participants must reside in Coles County to receive the vaccine in this allotment, it said.