Mattoon's SBLHC to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine to those 65 and older

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Coles County residents age 65 and older on Wednesday.
A news release from the hospital said the state of Illinois moved into its new vaccination stage on Monday, adding those 65 and older and others to health care workers receiving the vaccine.
The release said registration to receive the vaccine will be available by calling 217-258-7489 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Appointments will be taken as long as the vaccine is available, it said.
The release also said those who aren't able to make appointments can check the SBLHC website, sarahbush.org, for announcements on when upcoming vaccination clinics will be posted.
The vaccinations will take place in the SBLHC Education Center on the north side of the hospital, the release said. Participants must reside in Coles County to receive the vaccine in this allotment, it said.
As more vaccines become available in the coming weeks through the Illinois Department of Public Health, more vaccination clinics will be scheduled, the release said.
The release also said those who receive the vaccine will be able to make appointments to receive the second dose that's required.
Participants will fill out a required form at the time of the vaccination and will be required to wait at the hospital for 15 minutes to check for any reactions, the release also said. There will be no charge for the vaccination but insurance carriers might be charged for its administration, it said.
Information will be provided about the vaccine and it can be reviewed in advance online at sarahbush.org/vaccines.