Medical Freedom group to protest mandates, take part in Mattoon cruise

MATTOON — A new community group that advocates for freedom of medical choice on masks, quarantines and vaccinations plans to protest related mandates and take part in a cruise Friday night downtown.

The Medical Freedom Alliance is scheduled to hold its "Freedom March and Cruise Night for Medical Freedom" from 6 to 8 p.m. during the Cruising Broadway group's Virus Car Club's cruise, in which motorists are invited to start gathering at 5 p.m.

Alliance members Melissa Harden and Mark Smith, both of Mattoon, emphasized that they are not for or against people utilizing masks, quarantines and vaccinations but are against the government mandating that these measures be taken by everyone.

"They are not taking into account that everyone's situation is different," Smith said. Harden added, "We are for whatever you believe is right for you and your family. We don't want anyone to be put in a corner."

Harden said the new community group got its start on Sept. 2 when approximately 35-40 community members got together informally to discuss their concerns regarding medical freedom. She said they then decided to organize to pursue this cause. They also have established a Medical Freedom Alliance group page on Facebook.

"This is not a political group. We are not Republican or Democrat," Smith said. "We are for medical freedom."

Smith said alliance members were trying to think of ways to bring people together to show support for each other and this cause when they decided to reach out to the organizers of the regular cruise nights in downtown Mattoon. He said they appreciate having the opportunity to partner with these groups. The Cruising Broadway group noted on its Facebook page that it moved the date of its next cruise up to Friday for this event.

The Medical Freedom Alliance's portion of the event will start at 6 p.m. with brief presentations in the 1500 block of Broadway Avenue. Harden said participants are invited to bring signs to show their solidarity with the medical freedom issue and to walk with these signs along Broadway, while not blocking the entrances of businesses.

"We are going to show each other we are together in this. We are not alone," Harden said. She added that participants are encouraged to patronize refreshments vendors at the cruise and downtown businesses that are open Friday night.

In addition, Harden said the alliance will circulate a petition at the cruise night to support the right of parents to determine "what is best for their children" regarding medical choice. Smith said they plan to ultimately present the petition and its signatures from registered voters to the Mattoon school board and to other local governmental organizations.

The Mattoon school district, like Charleston and other districts in the area, has been adhering to the state's current mandate for masks to be worn by those indoors due to ongoing COVID-19 issues.

"Hopefully, it will give us a little better voice when we go to the meetings," Smith said.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

