Meth charges lead to prison time for Flora man

SHELBYVILLE — Nicholas V. Barfield, who led police on a vehicle pursuit and was caught with items commonly used to create methamphetamines, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Barfield, 42, of Flora, was sentenced Wednesday in Shelby County Circuit Court after being arrested on Jan. 14 when he fled from sheriff deputies after they attempted a traffic stop and he fled south on 750 East Road in Herrick.

According to a statement from Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, Barfield drove his vehicle off the roadway and traveled through a field where he hit a ditch that disabled both headlights before reentering the roadway and traveling east toward the Tower Hill Blacktop.

After the vehicle crashed into a guardrail and traveled 100 yards off the roadway before becoming stuck, Kroncke said Barfield exited the vehicle and ran on foot to elude officers but was later found lying on his stomach in a creek after deputies conducted a search of the area with the assistance of a K-9 unit.

As he resisted arrest and refused to identify himself, Kroncke said deputies found meth lab equipment and 436.7 grams of a liquid substance in Barfield’s vehicle that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Kroncke said Barfield had a 2004 conviction in Clay County for possession of chemicals used to manufacture methamphetamine and was sentenced to two years in prison. He was sentenced again to eight years in prison in 2012 after being caught manufacturing methamphetamine in Clay County.

In 2012, he was also sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for five years after he was convicted of methamphetamine possession in Richland County.

