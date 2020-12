Montrose man dies in car-train crash

MONTROSE — A 63-year-old Montrose man died Sunday after the vehicle he was driving was struck by a train.

A news release from the Illinois State Police said Pierre A. Menard was northbound on South Maple Street in Montrose when he failed to yield to the westbound train.

The train struck the passenger side of Menard’s Ford Escape, police said. He died at the scene. The crash happened at 9:45 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0