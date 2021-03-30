Mother, daughter rescued from Lake Charleston

Charleston city worker Travis Campbell uses a drip torch to start a controlled burn in one of the natural vegetation plots at Woodyard Conservation Area at Lake Charleston Tuesday morning. The city conducted controlled burns to help the native plants at the Woodyard area and at two other loc…
CHARLESTON — A mother and daughter were rescued Tuesday afternoon from Lake Charleston after the kayak they were riding in capsized.
According to a news release from the
Lincoln Fire Protection District, a 911 call came in at 5:15 p.m. from a woman stating her kayak had capsized and her daughter had fallen into the lake.
The Lincoln Fire Dive Team, Lincoln Fire Protection District, Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Police Department were dispatched to the scene.
The release stated the responding emergency crews immediately began searching the lake and found a woman holding onto the kayak approximately 45 feet off the northeast bank. The daughter, who was wearing a life jacket, was spotted floating alone approximately 600 feet deeper into the lake.
As Charleston firefighters assisted the woman out of the lake, the Lincoln Dive Team launched a dive boat and rescued the daughter, the release said.
Both victims were assessed and treated for mild hypothermia by Charleston paramedics. Both victims refused transport to the hospital.
Sesquicetennial Balloon fest
1985: Charlie Platt of Decatur, prepares to ascend over Charleston during the Sesquicentennial celebration.
file photo
Sesquicentennial
1985: Kevin Moore of Boonville, Mo., watches balloons fly over Charleston during the Sesquicentennial celebration.
file photo
Railroad
1986: Former rail passenger office, left, and freight warehouse on north edge of Charleston.
file photo
Moore Home State Memorial site
1980: Bill Kreuger makes Pizzelli cookies at hearthside of the Moore Home State Memorial site.
file photo
Lincoln Heritage Trail Foundation festival
1969: Abe Lincoln glances warily at his horse before mounting in Decatur. Stephen A. Douglas picks the easier way to travel, in the 1912 Ford depot hack of Jimmie Soules of Decatur. The two men were en route to Lincoln to promote the Lincoln Trail Festival. Jim Seed of Charleston portrayed Lincoln and Don Drake of Charleston portrayed Douglas.
file photo
Lincoln Heritage Trail Foundation festival
1969: Abe Lincoln rides through Decatur. Lincoln was portrayed by Jim Seed, executive secretary of the Charleston Tourism Development Corp. He was en route to Lincoln to promote the Lincoln Trail Festival in Charleston.
file photo
Lafferty Nature Study Center wooden bridge
1971: Lafferty Nature Study Center has winding dirt paths, rustling leaves and wooden foot bridges towering over the small ribbon of a creek below.
file photo
Lafferty Nature Study Center
1971: The Center was named after the late Russell Lafferty, Charleston's city clerk from 1949-68. It's only about three acres but large enough to serve its function. It's a place for birds and squirrels and inquisitive children and tired adults who want to escape from the world of concrete.
file photo
Kickapoo Creek
1986: The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will hold a hearing in Mattoon to discuss possible pollution problems in the Kickapoo Creek.
file photo
Fall Festival
1982: Jerry Myerscough, left, and Ken Ott, signal victory for Diamond Lill in the turtle races during the Fall Festival on the square.
file photo
