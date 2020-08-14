Moultrie County added to COVID 'warning level' list by state; positivity rate at 8.3%

SPRINGFIELD — Moultrie County has been added to a COVID "warning level" list by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The department in a statement Friday said Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Jefferson, Kane, LaSalle, Perry, Union and Will counties also were added.
A county enters a warning level when two or more risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
"These counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, birthday parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, bars, sports camps, and spread among members of the same household," the department said in a statement. "Public health officials are seeing people in some communities are not wearing masks, or if they are, they are being worn incorrectly."
According to the IDPH on Friday, Moultrie County from Aug. 2-8 had 136 new cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 8.3%.
The county's 2018 estimated population was 14,846.
The "warning list" is based on:
• New cases per 100,000 people. If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.
• Number of deaths. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
• Weekly test positivity. This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.
• ICU availability. If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.
• Weekly emergency department visits. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
• Weekly hospital admissions. A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
• Tests perform. This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.
• Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.
IDPH also Friday announced 2,264 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.
This story will be updated.
