Moultrie County adds 5 new COVID-19 cases
Moultrie County adds 5 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Health Department on Wednesday reported five new cases of coronavirus.

The individuals were identified as ranging in age from their 20s to 70s and are recovering at home in isolation. Public health officials are notifying all close contacts.

To date, 2,120 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 69 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and 52 are no longer in isolation.

The health department continues to ask everyone to self monitor for symptoms, maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from others, wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible and wash hands routinely.

PHOTOS: Sullivan old-fashioned Christmas

Concerned about COVID-19?

