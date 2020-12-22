Moultrie County announces one new death from COVID-19

SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Health Department reported another coronavirus-related death of a resident, a female in her 90s.

The county has had 1,165 residents test positive for COVID-19, which includes 14 deaths.

Earlier Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,239 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 116 additional deaths. Currently, the state is reporting a total of 911,308 cases, including 15,414 deaths, in 102 counties since the pandemic began.