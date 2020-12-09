Moultrie County reports passing of two more COVID-related deaths

SULLIVAN — Health officials say two Moultrie County women in their 80s have passed away from COVID-19.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to their friends and family,” said Angela Hogan, Moultrie County Health Department administrator, in a statement. “We ask for understanding and the privacy of their loved ones as they mourn."

To date, 1,023 residents who have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 8,256 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 179 additional deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 812,430 cases, including 13,666 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,737 specimens for a total 11,367,345.

As of Tuesday night, 5,284 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,176 patients were in the ICU and 647 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Garrett's 5 memorable stories form 2020

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten