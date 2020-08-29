Moultrie County resident among latest COVID-19 deaths

SULLIVAN — A Moultrie County man in his 70s is the latest death of an area resident linked to COVID-19, officials said.
It was one of 11 deaths announced by state officials Saturday, along with 1,880 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease.
“Today is a solemn day in Illinois as we’ve now lost 8,000 lives to COVID-19,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “As we mourn the family, friends and neighbors who have been taken too soon, let’s do our part to prevent more senseless tragedy. Wear a mask. Watch your distance. Wash your hands. Every action counts.”
To date, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 231,363 cases, including 8,008 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,784 specimens for a total of 3,973,089. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 22- 28 is 4%.
