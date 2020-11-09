Moultrie County resident with COVID dies

SULLIVAN — Health officials announced on Monday another Moultrie County resident with COVID-19 has died.

The Moultrie County Health Department reported that the resident, a female in her 90s, brings the county total number of COVID-related deaths to eight.

"As we send our deepest sympathies to her friends and family, we also ask for their privacy during this difficult time,” Angela Hogan, administrator for the Moultrie County Health Department, said. “The MCHD will release no additional information."

Department officials say 586 county residents have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began. Residents are urged to help limit the spread of the virus by keeping a social distance of six feet from others, wearing a mask in public, washing hands frequently and staying home if ill.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced three more regions of Illinois will be ordered to limit gatherings to 10 people this week as the percentages of positive coronavirus tests in those areas continue to rise.

