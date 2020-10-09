Mount Zion student tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNT ZION — A student at Mount Zion High School recently tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Thursday.

A statement from the Mount Zion School District says efforts are underway with the Macon County Health Department to identify and monitor anyone who had contact with the individual.

Anyone found to be within 6 feet of a COVID-19 positive individual for 15 minutes or longer will be notified and placed in quarantine for 14 days, according to a Thursday post from district Superintendent Travis Roundcount.

The health department on Thursday reported 51 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,868. Of those, 1,117 have been released from isolation, 695 are isolating at home, nine are hospitalized and 47 have died.

In Shelby County, the health department reported that six residents, all of whom had tested positive for coronavirus, have died over the past week. That brings the county's total number of deaths to 10 since the pandemic began.

The department also reported that 19 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 481. Of the new cases, 17 involve long-term care facilities.