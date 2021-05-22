National Guard holds its second COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Coles County

As of Saturday morning, Stenger said the Illinois Department of Public Health was reporting that 39.21% of the eligible population in Illinois has been vaccinated and that 28.81% of the eligible population in Coles County has been vaccinated.

Stenger said the health department is continuing to promote vaccinations as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19, reduce hospital visits, and increase herd immunity in Coles County.

"We still just encourage everyone to try to work out a time to get vaccinated," Stenger said.

Illinois public health officials on Saturday reported 1,108 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 43 deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 1,374,565 cases and 22,599 deaths.

There were 59,314 tests reported in the previous 24 hours, and the seven-day statewide positivity rate as a percent of total test is 2.3%.

