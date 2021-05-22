 Skip to main content
National Guard holds its second COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Coles County
MATTOON — The Illinois National Guard held its second COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Coles County on Saturday and public health officials continue to try to increase Coles County's vaccination rates, which are currently below the state average.

The National Guard held its clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center's Lumpkin Family Center for Health Education, through a partnership with the Coles County Health Department.

Uniformed National Guard personnel administered single-dose Johnson & Johnson brand vaccines at the clinic.

Diana Stenger, administrator of the Coles County Health Department, said this provided a different option for community members than the two-dose vaccines that are available through the department and Sarah Bush Lincoln.

"There are people who want the one-and-done because it coordinates better with their schedules," Stenger said.

A total of 116 community members had registered in advance for Saturday's clinic, Stenger said. 

As of Saturday morning, Stenger said the Illinois Department of Public Health was reporting that 39.21% of the eligible population in Illinois has been vaccinated and that 28.81% of the eligible population in Coles County has been vaccinated.

Stenger said the health department is continuing to promote vaccinations as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19, reduce hospital visits, and increase herd immunity in Coles County.

"We still just encourage everyone to try to work out a time to get vaccinated," Stenger said.

Illinois public health officials on Saturday reported 1,108 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 43 deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 1,374,565 cases and 22,599 deaths.

There were 59,314 tests reported in the previous 24 hours, and the seven-day statewide positivity rate as a percent of total test is 2.3%.

