Neoga man charged with battering a 2-year-old boy

NEOGA — State Police report that Gabriel Gonzalez of Neoga has been charged with the aggravated battery of a 2-year-old boy.

Gonzalez, 25, was arrested Wednesday by the Neoga Police Department after a joint investigation with State Police investigators, who had been called in by the local police department to lead the inquiry.

A bond hearing via Zoom link was held for Gonzalez Wednesday in Cumberland County Circuit Court and his bail was set at $250,000, which would require the posting of a $25,000 bond for him to be released.

In a statement about the case, State Police Zone 8 Investigations said police inquiries were triggered after the child arrived at a local hospital on the afternoon of Feb. 13. He was promptly “transported to a regional level one trauma hospital for suspected child abuse,” the statement added.

Police said their investigation revealed the child was attacked at an address in the 800 block of Walnut Avenue in Neoga.

Gonzalez is scheduled to be back in court on Monday for a status hearing.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0