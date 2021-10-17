Neoga man raises hundreds for local first responders

NEOGA — A local veteran and carpenter saw the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, as a way to raise funds for the Neoga Fire Protection District and the Neoga Police Department.

Steve Arnold, an Army veteran who recently opened Arnold’s Workbench in Neoga, wanted to do something for first responders as a way to commemorate that 20-year anniversary of the attacks.

Arnold created a wooden flag painting depicting the World Trade Center, and the creation was given away as part of a raffle.

He donated 100% of the funds raised to area first responders.

He gave $750 to the protection district and gave additional funds to EMS responders and the police department.

“I know the fire protection district and the police department have both benefited from this,” said Bill Albin, chief for the Neoga Fire Protection District. “We’re very thankful for it.”

