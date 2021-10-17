 Skip to main content
Neoga man raises hundreds for local first responders

NEOGA — A local veteran and carpenter saw the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, as a way to raise funds for the Neoga Fire Protection District and the Neoga Police Department.

Steve Arnold, an Army veteran who recently opened Arnold’s Workbench in Neoga, wanted to do something for first responders as a way to commemorate that 20-year anniversary of the attacks.

Steve Arnold

Bill Albin, left, accepts check for $750 to the Neoga Fire Protection District from Steve Arnold, who raised funds for first responders.

Arnold created a wooden flag painting depicting the World Trade Center, and the creation was given away as part of a raffle.

Sept. 11

A painted flag created by Steve Arnold was raffled off to raise funds for first responders.

He donated 100% of the funds raised to area first responders.

He gave $750 to the protection district and gave additional funds to EMS responders and the police department.

Watch now: Sarah Bush Lincoln works to keep cancer screenings a priority amid pandemic

“I know the fire protection district and the police department have both benefited from this,” said Bill Albin, chief for the Neoga Fire Protection District. “We’re very thankful for it.”

