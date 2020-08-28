 Skip to main content
Neoga woman dies in car-tractor crash
NEOGA — A woman died when her car collided with the back of a tractor near Neoga Friday morning.

Hannah M. Watson-Reano, 27, of Neoga was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place about 8:45 a.m., according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

The release said Watson-Reano and the tractor, a Cotton Wood Township vehicle sweeping the shoulder, were both eastbound on Cumberland County Road 1200N near County Road 900E, just east of Neoga.

Watson-Reano failed to slow and her car struck the rear of the tractor, according to the release.

It also said the tractor driver, Gary W. Jones, 69, of Lerna was taken to an unspecified local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident is still under investigation, according to the release.

