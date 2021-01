Neoga woman killed in Shelby County crash

STRASBURG — The Illinois State Police reported that a 67-year-old Neoga woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning southeast of Strasburg.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that the woman was driving eastbound at 9 a.m. on Shelby County Road 700 N, 1/2 mile east of County Road 2900E, when her van drove off the roadway to the left. The van then reportedly continued traveling through a field and struck a tree. The crash took place east of Illinois Route 32/County Road 2800E.

The Illinois State Police is holding off on releasing the name of the driver until her next of kin can be notified.

