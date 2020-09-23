New Carbondale mask ordinance holds employers accountable if employees fail to wear a mask

CARBONDALE -- The Carbondale City Council has stepped up efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by passing an ordinance placing the responsibility on employers to ensure their workers wear masks.
The city passed its first mask ordinance July 30, which requires all people within the city limits to wear a mask when 6-foot social distancing is not possible. Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said it was the hope that the companion ordinance passed Tuesday would give the city more teeth.
"We felt that by putting some responsibility on businesses to have their employees wear masks, then that would make it a little easier," Williams said Wednesday of enforcement. He also said the city is still able to cite employees individually, as well.
Williams said all in all, the city has not had too many calls about mask-related violations since the initial ordinance went into effect. However, he said it became clear after talking with Jackson County Health Department officials that more needed to be done.
An example that Williams made note of was of the 10 reported cases stemming from Robin's Nest Learning Center, a child care facility in Carbondale. Bart Hagston, administrator for Jackson County Public Health Department, said this number included six staff or students from Robin's Nest and four family members associated with those individuals. However, Hagston stressed that this number is fluid.
The agenda from Tuesday's meeting said the city has been working with the health department to get cooperation from the facility regarding COVID-19 prevention measures.
"This was a unique case where there was enough evidence of noncompliance that we felt we needed to do something more," Williams said.
"We have been working with Robin's Nest to address numerous issues related to COVID-19. They have provided us quite a bit of documentation and other information in our efforts to conduct contact tracing for staff and students there," Hagston said of efforts to work with the day care. He said that the health department is currently working on a mitigation plan with Robin's Nest and that the facility has temporarily closed until Monday to address some of these concerns.
The owner of Robin's Nest did not return a call from the newspaper on Wednesday seeking comment.
Williams stressed more than once in his conversation with The Southern that the majority of businesses and people in the city have complied with the mask rules sent down by both the state and the city.
Williams said there were no complaints from citizens or business owners during the meeting Tuesday and added that there weren't any complaints after the proposed ordinance was made public la
