Newton woman dies after a head-on crash in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM — Illinois State Police reported that a Newton woman died Friday night in a head-in crash in rural Effingham County.

A news release said Linda K. Miller, 72, suffered fatal injuries after her car was involved in a collision with a sport utility vehicle on Illinois Route 33 approximately one mile east of County Road 1000N at 10:19 p.m.

Police said Miller was traveling westbound when her vehicle crossed the center line into the path of the eastbound SUV. Miller was later pronounced dead in a hospital.

The 28-year-old male driver of the SUV, who is from Newton, and a 23-year-old female passenger from Strasburg both escaped uninjured, according to police.

The crash shut down both lanes of Illinois 33 until 2:45 a.m. Friday while police and first responders worked the scene.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

