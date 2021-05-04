Nine more Coles County residents test positive for COVID-19

Walgreens has announced it will start allowing people to walk in, without appointments, to get COVID-19 vaccines at its Illinois stores starting Wednesday, and Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Illinois have already begun taking walk-ins.

Walgreens, which has the largest pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination program in Illinois, will also allow people to make appointments, if they’d prefer, including same-day appointments.

Walgreens is encouraging those interested in walk-in vaccinations to call their local stores ahead of time to make sure they have enough supply for walk-ins on any given day, spokeswoman Kris Lathan said.

Walmart and Sam’s Club have already started offering walk-in vaccines at all of their 175 pharmacies in Illinois, and those across the country, as supply allows, the company said Tuesday. People may also still schedule appointments if they’d prefer. People do not need to be Sam’s Club members to receive vaccines at Sam’s Club stores.