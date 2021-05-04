Nine more Coles County residents test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON — Nine additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,789. The first COVID-19 case in a Coles County resident was reported on April 6 of last year.
The release said the cases total includes four county residents who are currently hospitalized, 49 who are recovering and 5,642 who have recovered.
The last death of a county resident from COVID-19 was announced March 29 and the county’s total number of deaths remains at 94.
The release also indicated that just more than 26% of the county’s population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19, in some cases without an appointment, continue to increase across the state.
Walgreens has announced it will start allowing people to walk in, without appointments, to get COVID-19 vaccines at its Illinois stores starting Wednesday, and Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Illinois have already begun taking walk-ins.
Walgreens, which has the largest pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination program in Illinois, will also allow people to make appointments, if they’d prefer, including same-day appointments.
Walgreens is encouraging those interested in walk-in vaccinations to call their local stores ahead of time to make sure they have enough supply for walk-ins on any given day, spokeswoman Kris Lathan said.
Walmart and Sam’s Club have already started offering walk-in vaccines at all of their 175 pharmacies in Illinois, and those across the country, as supply allows, the company said Tuesday. People may also still schedule appointments if they’d prefer. People do not need to be Sam’s Club members to receive vaccines at Sam’s Club stores.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 2,211 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 19 additional deaths. To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,343,988 cases, including 22,066 deaths.