 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ninth COVID-19 death reported in Moultrie County
0 comments
top story

Ninth COVID-19 death reported in Moultrie County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus
Provided photo

SULLIVAN — A Moultrie County resident in his 70s is the ninth COVID-19-related death in the county. 

Moultrie County has had 703 cases of the virus to date, including the eight previous deaths.

Due to the high number of cases, 96 counties, including Moultrie, are in warning status. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Illinois had 5,581 people hospitalized for the coronavirus as of Sunday night — a nearly two-thirds increase over the 3,371 reported Nov. 1. The state also has surged past its spring peak set April 28, when 5,037 people were in the hospital for COVID-19.

Read our series: A surge in COVID cases being felt across the Midwest

Read our series: A surge in COVID cases being felt across the Midwest

Lee Enterprises newsrooms across the Midwest worked on a series of stories about the impact of COVID on health care, schools and business. Read the series here. 

Your support means we have the resources to do this kind of journalism. Become a digital subscriber today. Rates start at $3 for 13 weeks.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News