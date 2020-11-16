Ninth COVID-19 death reported in Moultrie County

SULLIVAN — A Moultrie County resident in his 70s is the ninth COVID-19-related death in the county.
Moultrie County has had 703 cases of the virus to date, including the eight previous deaths.
Due to the high number of cases, 96 counties, including Moultrie, are in warning status.
Illinois had 5,581 people hospitalized for the coronavirus as of Sunday night — a nearly two-thirds increase over the 3,371 reported Nov. 1. The state also has surged past its spring peak set April 28, when 5,037 people were in the hospital for COVID-19.
Read our series: A surge in COVID cases being felt across the Midwest
Lee Enterprises newsrooms across the Midwest worked on a series of stories about the impact of COVID on health care, schools and business.
