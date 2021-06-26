 Skip to main content
No Coles County storm damage reported, but high winds in forecast

On a day when there's severe weather in your area, you may find yourself under a tornado watch or even a tornado warning. What's the difference?

MATTOON — Coles County emergency response agencies have not received any reports of damage or flooding from the storm overnight Friday, but remained vigilant about high winds in the forecast for Saturday evening.

Coles County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg and personnel at the Charleston and Mattoon fire stations said they had not received any reports of storm-related issues as of late morning Saturday.

Hilgenberg said a National Weather Service watch expired as scheduled at 11 p.m. Friday, apparently without incident. He added that the worst of the weather had been forecast for a narrow band of northwest Coles County between Humboldt and Moultrie County.

Still, Hilgenberg said he remained mindful of strong winds in the forecast for Saturday night, which prompted the Arthur Rotary Fireworks to be postponed to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service reported Saturday afternoon that a tornado watch would be in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday in 19 Central Illinois counties, including Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby. Coles County was not on this list. 

