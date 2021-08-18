No notification about Mattoon man's death in home 'disturbing,' police chief says

MATTOON — Authorities are still investigating the death of a 22-year-old man who had been deceased for an undetermined amount of time at home before his death was reported.

Chief Sam Gaines with the Mattoon Police Department said the autopsy that was conducted on Tuesday for Dakota M. Stafford found no signs of foul play, but the cause of death is still unknown while the results of toxicology testing are pending.

The death was reported to authorities after a friend went to meet Stafford and found him deceased Sunday afternoon in bed in his home in the Pine Acres subdivision on the southeast side of Mattoon, Gaines said. He added that Stafford, who shared the home with other adult occupants, had died sometime over the weekend well before his friend discovered his body.

Gaines said he finds it "disturbing" that no one had called authorities earlier to report that Stafford was dead. The police chief said he has spoken with Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley to share this concern about the lack of notification.

Danley said he was on scene Sunday night and went through relevant state statutes "over and over again" but ultimately determined that this particular instance did not meet the statute for charging someone with concealment of death. He declined to discuss details of this instance further because of the ongoing investigation.

The police chief said investigators have found cell phone records that indicate Stafford was alive Thursday night. Gaines said he believes that Stafford had been dead for less than three days, but the exact timeframe is still undetermined.

Stafford was officially pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m. Sunday when Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers arrived at the scene. Schniers said the body was discovered in the front room of a house that was hot and partially open to the elements.

"The body was in moderate decomposition, but during the summer without air conditioning that can rapidly take place," Schniers said. Following the autopsy that was conducted in Champaign, Schniers estimated it will take four-six weeks to get the toxicology results back to determine the cause of death.

Four community members who reside in Pine Acres or have family ties there spoke at Tuesday's Mattoon City Council meeting to share their concerns about Stafford's death not being immediately reported to authorities.

The community members also spoke about ongoing safety concerns in the neighborhood, including poorly lit streets, decayed housing in need of demolition, and disturbances that have led to frequent calls to the police.

"There concerns are completely justified," Danley said on Wednesday, adding that he planned to meet with Pine Acres residents about these concerns. Danley said court proceedings are moving along in multiple cases regarding disturbances in that neighborhood and he is working to bring these cases to a conclusion.

