Oakland schools cancel classes because of staff shortage

OAKLAND — There will be no classes on Thursday and Friday in the Oakland School District because of a staff shortage.

"Because we are currently unable to appropriately staff the school, there will be no school tomorrow, Thursday, January 20 or Friday, January 21," a message posted on the district's Facebook page stated.

The post went on to say that, "As a result of this being a staffing issues and not a student attendance issue, extracurricular activities, such as practices and games will go on as scheduled."

Previous posts have indicted a shortage of bus drivers, which impacted some bus routes; kitchen staff, which impacted the lunch menu; and staff, which caused the after school program to be canceled this week.

The Wednesday post cancelling classes followed one on Tuesday that indicated that in addition to the staffing issues, 21.2% of the district's students were out of school.

"Not all are COVID related, but we have to continue to be vigilant to look out for the health & safety of our students and staff," the post stated. It went on to remind residents of the free COVID testing kits being made available by the federal government.

"By working together, it is our hope that we can continue to keep our students and staff safe while continuing to offer in-person instruction!"

