PUBLIC SAFETY

One killed, four injured in five-vehicle crash in Charleston

  ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

CHARLESTON — Illinois State Police are investigating a five-vehicle crash Sunday that killed a Charleston driver and injured four other motorists.

Mattoon and Charleston police said the person who died was driving a vehicle that fled from officers during earlier traffic stop attempts.

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 reported in a press release that the Charleston Police Department requested that it investigate the events leading up to the fatal crash that occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue.

According to the release, preliminary investigative details indicate that the incident began after a witness reported a reckless driver to the Coles-Moultrie counties 911 system and to the State Police at approximately 4:47 p.m. Sunday.

Mattoon Police Department officers located the vehicle at approximately 4:49 p.m. on Lake Land Boulevard and tried to initiate a traffic stop, the State Police reported. The vehicle reportedly failed to stop and then fled the area.

The release reported that Charleston officers located the fleeing vehicle several minutes later and tried to initiate a stop at Lincoln and Reynolds Drive. The vehicle reportedly again failed to stop and then fled the area.

State Police reported that the fleeing vehicle subsequently crashed into four other vehicles at approximately 5 p.m. at Lincoln and University Drive. Police said the driver and a total of four motorists from the other involved vehicles were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries.

Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers reported that the driver, Cordell Carter, 33, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. Sunday at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 reported that it is investigating the crash with the assistance of Charleston and Mattoon police, the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, and the coroner’s office. 

The collision took place at an intersection that has stoplights and is adjacent to CVS, Walgreens and several other businesses.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

