One killed, four injured in five-vehicle crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON — Illinois State Police are investigating a five-vehicle crash Sunday that killed a Charleston driver and injured four other motorists.
Mattoon and Charleston police said the person who died was driving a vehicle that fled from officers during earlier traffic stop attempts.
Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 reported in a press release that the Charleston Police Department requested that it investigate the events leading up to the fatal crash that occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue.
According to the release, preliminary investigative details indicate that the incident began after a witness reported a reckless driver to the Coles-Moultrie counties 911 system and to the State Police at approximately 4:47 p.m. Sunday.
Mattoon Police Department officers located the vehicle at approximately 4:49 p.m. on Lake Land Boulevard and tried to initiate a traffic stop, the State Police reported. The vehicle reportedly failed to stop and then fled the area.
The release reported that Charleston officers located the fleeing vehicle several minutes later and tried to initiate a stop at Lincoln and Reynolds Drive. The vehicle reportedly again failed to stop and then fled the area.
State Police reported that the fleeing vehicle subsequently crashed into four other vehicles at approximately 5 p.m. at Lincoln and University Drive. Police said the driver and a total of four motorists from the other involved vehicles were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries.
Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers reported that the driver, Cordell Carter, 33, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. Sunday at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 reported that it is investigating the crash with the assistance of Charleston and Mattoon police, the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, and the coroner’s office.
The collision took place at an intersection that has stoplights and is adjacent to CVS, Walgreens and several other businesses.
Memorial family
National Guard veteran Dylan Wiltermood of Mattoon; his wife, Kylie; and their children, 8-year-old Daysie and 7-year-old Layne, look over a field of flags representing 9/11 fallen Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon. The family subsequently attended the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony at the park.
A Mattoon High School JROTC color guard takes part in the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon as attendees stand with their hands on their hearts during "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Mattoon High School JROTC cadets Waylon Hunter and Kyla Russell and their American sign language interpreter Rosa Panepinto, second at left, from Eastern Illinois Area Special Education visit with a community member during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon. Hunter is holding an 9/11 informational sign that he and Russell made to help share information about the Sept. 11 attacks.
A 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony was held Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Memorial firefighters
A Mattoon Fire Department crew checks out the flag flying from their ladder truck prior to the start of the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Memorial doctor
Sarah Bush Lincoln Emergency Room physician Dr. Derek Stout speaks during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Memorial speaker
Retired U.S. Army Maj. Douglas Peterson, who is a JTOTC instructor at Mattoon High School, speaks during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Memorial band
Mattoon Community Concert Band members perform during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Memorial colors
Memorial cadets
Memorial sign
A sign in memory of the 2,977 innocent lives lost to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks stands during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Memorial flags
Mattoon resident Brian Hinton flies a 9/11 memorial flag during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.