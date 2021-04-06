One year after first case, Coles County sees 3 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Three more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,585.

Tuesday’s announcement came on the one-year anniversary of when the health department reported the first positive test of COVID-19 in a Coles County resident.

There were cases of the disease treated at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in March of last year but those people were residents of other counties.

The release said the county’s current case total includes two county residents who are hospitalized with the disease and 33 who are recovering.

Also, 5,456 have recovered and 94 are deceased, it said.

The news release also included a reminder of COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled to take place at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center on Friday and Saturday.