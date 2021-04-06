 Skip to main content
One year after first case, Coles County sees 3 new COVID-19 cases
CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide crossed 3 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the latest global resurgence of COVID-19 infections is challenging vaccination efforts across the globe. Soraya Ali reports.

CHARLESTON — Three more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,585.

Single-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled in Coles County on Friday and Saturday

Tuesday’s announcement came on the one-year anniversary of when the health department reported the first positive test of COVID-19 in a Coles County resident.

There were cases of the disease treated at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in March of last year but those people were residents of other counties.

The release said the county’s current case total includes two county residents who are hospitalized with the disease and 33 who are recovering.

Coles County invited to take to the trails in April for photo scavenger hunt

Also, 5,456 have recovered and 94 are deceased, it said.

The news release also included a reminder of COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled to take place at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center on Friday and Saturday.

The clinics will be from 9 a.m.-5:15 p.m. each day and are part of the Illinois National Guard’s “Mobile Outreach Vaccination Point of Dispensing” program.

The clinics are open to anyone age 18 and older who lives or works in Coles County, the release said.

It said registration is available online at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/0d751a4a-cc7e-4664-bdc7-71ca10787536/.

The release said the Johnson & Johnson brand single-dose vaccine will be used during the clinics.

