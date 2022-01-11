Oreana man involved in fatal pedestrian crash

CHAMPAIGN — The investigation of a fatality involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning led to traffic being diverted away from Interstate 74 in Champaign County.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. Illinois State Police said a preliminary investigation shows a pedestrian ran into the eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 at milepost 180 and was struck by the passing semitruck

The truck was driven by a 55-year-old man from Oreana, state police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by the Champaign County coroner.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 in the area of the crash were reopened around 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

