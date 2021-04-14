 Skip to main content
OSF OnCall Urgent Care facility to open Tuesday in Mattoon
OSF OnCall Urgent Care facility to open Tuesday in Mattoon

Peoria-based OSF HealthCare plans to open an OSF OnCall Urgent Care facility on Tuesday at 1019 Charleston Ave. East in Mattoon.

MATTOON — An OSF OnCall Urgent Care facility is scheduled to open on Tuesday at 1019 Charleston Ave. East in the Mattoon Marketplace retail center.

Peoria-based OSF HealthCare reported in a press release that these facilities build on OSF's primary care services and are sited near neighborhoods and shopping areas where, historically, health care providers have not been located. OSF reported the more modern setting has the feel of a lounge area rather than a traditional doctor’s office.

“(OSF OnCall Urgent Care) is designed for patients who want high-quality care quickly, so that they can get on with their busy lives,” said Brandi Clark, vice president of On Demand Services for OSF OnCall. “It's something new and fresh that allows each individual to access care in a way that fits them in their health care journey. We aim to be where you live, work and play.”

Care Guides, a radiology technologist and an advanced practice provider staff each facility. The guides stay with the patient throughout the visit. The providers deliver services such as treatment for cold, cough, flu, sprains, minor lacerations and fractures, urinary tract and upper respiratory infections, sports physicals and more. The sites also offer X-ray and diagnostic laboratory services.

“We believe the addition of this OSF OnCall Urgent Care facility will supplement the excellent care Sarah Bush Lincoln medical center already provides the Mattoon community,” Clark said.

All OSF OnCall Urgent Care locations are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 365 days a year for patients of all ages. Patients can walk in, or schedule an appointment online through osfoncall.org. Insurance is accepted. The company also operates OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.

