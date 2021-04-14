OSF OnCall Urgent Care facility to open Tuesday in Mattoon

MATTOON — An OSF OnCall Urgent Care facility is scheduled to open on Tuesday at 1019 Charleston Ave. East in the Mattoon Marketplace retail center.

Peoria-based OSF HealthCare reported in a press release that these facilities build on OSF's primary care services and are sited near neighborhoods and shopping areas where, historically, health care providers have not been located. OSF reported the more modern setting has the feel of a lounge area rather than a traditional doctor’s office.

“(OSF OnCall Urgent Care) is designed for patients who want high-quality care quickly, so that they can get on with their busy lives,” said Brandi Clark, vice president of On Demand Services for OSF OnCall. “It's something new and fresh that allows each individual to access care in a way that fits them in their health care journey. We aim to be where you live, work and play.”

