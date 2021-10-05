Paris motorcyclist killed by crash at Charleston 'Five Points' intersection

CHARLESTON — A Paris motorcyclist died as the result of a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning at the "Five Points" intersection on the northwest side of Charleston.
The Coles County Sheriff's Office reported that the collision occurred at approximately 12:10 a.m. as Paul M. Rosser, 43, was traveling west on Madison Avenue at approximately 100 miles per hour and failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway at Third Street.
The motorcycle left the roadway, struck two parking blocks and then re-entered Madison traveling against traffic. The motorcycle then struck a parked vehicle on the south side of Madison and began overturning, coming to rest a short distance to the west.
Rosser was taken by a Charleston Fire Department ambulance to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, where Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said he was pronounced dead at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. The Charleston Police Department also assisted at the crash scene at "Five Points," where Madison and Third intersect with State Street for form an almost five-way intersection.
That was the second fatal motorcycle crash within less than 10 hours in the Charleston area. The first occurred at approximately 4:18 p.m. Monday at Illinois Route 16 and Coles County Road 1200E west of Charleston, killing motorcyclist Jeffrey B. Storm, 67, of Mattoon and injuring pickup truck driver Forest W. Ruot, 71, of Martinsville.
1 of 6
Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle extrication demonstration
Charleston firefighters Jordan Philpott and Phillip Mazar conduct a vehicle extrication demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house on Saturday.
A variety of activities took place Saturday during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house. The open house was in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week and took place at the department's station No. 2 at 1510 A St.
1 of 6
Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle extrication demonstration
Charleston firefighters Jordan Philpott and Phillip Mazar conduct a vehicle extrication demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house on Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house K-9 apprehension demonstration
Charleston police officer Brandon Spindler portrays a suspect being detained by police K-9 Vito during a demonstration Saturday that was part of the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle search
Charleston police K-9 officer Chris Darimont and K-9 Vito conduct a vehicle search demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house obstacle course
Five-year-old McKenna Lovejoy of Charleston crawls through a tunnel that was part of a kids' obstacle course at the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house hose demonstration
Rylan McSparran, 5, of Charleston gets help from Charleston firefighter Jordan Philpott trying out a fire house during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house kids' fire gear
Charleston firefighter Tom Chaney helps his daughter Myka, 8, get into kid's sized fire gear during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Satruday.
A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was killed when a passenger, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona, authorities said. A second agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded.