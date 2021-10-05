Paris motorcyclist killed by crash at Charleston 'Five Points' intersection

CHARLESTON — A Paris motorcyclist died as the result of a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning at the "Five Points" intersection on the northwest side of Charleston.

The Coles County Sheriff's Office reported that the collision occurred at approximately 12:10 a.m. as Paul M. Rosser, 43, was traveling west on Madison Avenue at approximately 100 miles per hour and failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway at Third Street.

The motorcycle left the roadway, struck two parking blocks and then re-entered Madison traveling against traffic. The motorcycle then struck a parked vehicle on the south side of Madison and began overturning, coming to rest a short distance to the west.

Rosser was taken by a Charleston Fire Department ambulance to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, where Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said he was pronounced dead at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. The Charleston Police Department also assisted at the crash scene at "Five Points," where Madison and Third intersect with State Street for form an almost five-way intersection.

That was the second fatal motorcycle crash within less than 10 hours in the Charleston area. The first occurred at approximately 4:18 p.m. Monday at Illinois Route 16 and Coles County Road 1200E west of Charleston, killing motorcyclist Jeffrey B. Storm, 67, of Mattoon and injuring pickup truck driver Forest W. Ruot, 71, of Martinsville.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.