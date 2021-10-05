 Skip to main content
Paris motorcyclist killed by crash at Charleston 'Five Points' intersection

CHARLESTON — A Paris motorcyclist died as the result of a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning at the "Five Points" intersection on the northwest side of Charleston.

The Coles County Sheriff's Office reported that the collision occurred at approximately 12:10 a.m. as Paul M. Rosser, 43, was traveling west on Madison Avenue at approximately 100 miles per hour and failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway at Third Street.

The motorcycle left the roadway, struck two parking blocks and then re-entered Madison traveling against traffic. The motorcycle then struck a parked vehicle on the south side of Madison and began overturning, coming to rest a short distance to the west.

Updated: Authorities identify Mattoon man killed in Route 16 crash west of Charleston

Rosser was taken by a Charleston Fire Department ambulance to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, where Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said he was pronounced dead at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. The Charleston Police Department also assisted at the crash scene at "Five Points," where Madison and Third intersect with State Street for form an almost five-way intersection.

That was the second fatal motorcycle crash within less than 10 hours in the Charleston area. The first occurred at approximately 4:18 p.m. Monday at Illinois Route 16 and Coles County Road 1200E west of Charleston, killing motorcyclist Jeffrey B. Storm, 67, of Mattoon and injuring pickup truck driver Forest W. Ruot, 71, of Martinsville.

Charleston Fire Department open house

A variety of activities took place Saturday during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house. The open house was in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week and took place at the department's station No. 2 at 1510 A St.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

