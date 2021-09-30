Paris teen returned safely

PARIS — A Paris teen reported missing has been found and is currently with his family.
Paris police began searching for 14-year-old Braeden Scott Boyd as a possible runaway after his grandmother notified authorities that he had not been seen since 7:45 a.m. on Monday morning, when his grandfather saw him board the school bus.
He was found Wednesday afternoon.
