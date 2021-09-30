 Skip to main content
Paris teen returned safely

Braeden Scott Boyd

Recent photo of Braeden Scott Boyd, 14, of Paris, who is currently missing.

PARIS — A Paris teen reported missing has been found and is currently with his family.

Paris police began searching for 14-year-old Braeden Scott Boyd as a possible runaway after his grandmother notified authorities that he had not been seen since 7:45 a.m. on Monday morning, when his grandfather saw him board the school bus.

He was found Wednesday afternoon. 

