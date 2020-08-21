 Skip to main content
Part of south Coles County road to be closed for two weeks
CHARLESTON — Coles County Highway 19 (County Road 250N) between Lerna Road and East Lincoln Highway Road is set to be closed to traffic for two weeks due to construction starting Monday.

The Coles County Highway Department reported in a press release that this work approximately 1 ½ miles southwest of Lerna will involve road base stabilization, surface treatment and aggregate shoulders.

The department reported that it regrets any inconvenience caused by this construction, but the resulting safer conditions will justify this short inconvenience.

