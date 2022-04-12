Pavement problems: Digging into how potholes are made, tracked and fixed in Coles County

As the seasons change, Midwesterners must face another hurdle of spring time woes with the arrival of potholes.

A recently released survey from AAA found that 1 in 10 drivers had enough damage to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole.

The average price tag for repairs? Almost $600.

Here's a look at what state and local road crews are doing to combat this vehicular nemesis.

Charleston

"I would say every week we get multiple calls about potholes this time of year," said Charleston Public Works Department Director Curt Buescher. "I even know people who text me about streets with bad potholes."

The freeze thaw cycle of winter and spring accelerates the deterioration of pavement and increases the amount of potholes, making them more prevalent during the spring season, Buescher said.

While the amount of crews can vary based on the number of reports, Buescher said they began as early as mid-February putting down about 35 tons of cold mix asphalt.

Buescher said they tend to focus on the main, arterial streets that have the highest traffic volumes before they go into side and residential streets.

In 2018, the city was awarded the Community Development Block Grant through the state's Revolving Loan Fund to address over four miles of substandard sidewalk and replace most sections, Buescher said.

"We've got to maintain the streets and sidewalks we have. While they may not be perfect, we have to maintain them with the funds we have available," Buescher said. "We just have to do that in an organized manner."

Positive that it will be finished on April 30, he said crews will be able to catch up on some other work before they can start patching up concrete streets on May 9.

People are encouraged to report potholes to the street department at (217) 345-5811 or by email at operations@co.coles.il.us.

Reports should include your full name, address, telephone number, location of the pothole, and as much detailed information as possible to ensure a prompt response.

Mattoon

Mattoon Public Works Director Dean Barber said when the fall and winter season sets in, that is when his department starts to plan projects for the next year until springs kicks off the filling and patchwork.

"If conditions allow, we start working on our alleys, patching streets and sidewalks and cleaning up landscaping beds," Barber said. "Which comes first isn't overly important, it's more relative to letting people know that as the weather gets warmer, that's where our attention will be."

Barber said they have crews working on filling potholes with cold-mix asphalt every Friday, if the weather permits, as late as May when the hot-mix asphalt crews can rolling out.

The city awarded bids on both the Logan Street Sidewalk Project, which will create a pedestrian crossing near Charleston Avenue, and the DeWitt Avenue Resurfacing Project, which plans to resurface streets from 14th Street to Logan Street.

Work on both projects is expected to go underway this summer, but once they are finished it will make for a nice break without any major street problem, Barber said.

"We are through with the major street problems, at least the really expensive ones," he said. "For the next couple years we will be able to do asphalt resurfacing on less intensive projects where we can go out and put asphalt on to patch up the roads without having to worry about any major reconstruction."

To report a pothole or any problem not requiring an immediate response, can use the link or search www.mattoon.illinois.gov/report-a-problem.

Illinois

Beyond local government, there’s another major filler of potholes: the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The agency is responsible for the maintenance of more than 45,000 miles of roads between interstates, state highways and U.S. routes, including those that run through major cities.

“Anytime our highway maintenance workers are not plowing snow or treating roads for snow and ice removal this time of year, they are out repairing potholes that are considered a potential hazard to traffic,” said IDOT spokesman Paul Wappel.

He said it is “a constant operation with crews sent out several times per week.” The priority, of course, is filling holes that are considered a hazard to traffic.

“If there is a particular location that needs to be addressed immediately, we will do so, but typically you see a more concerted effort later in the spring, once weather permits,” Wappel said.

IDOT uses a couple of different processes for filling potholes. There’s the “cold patch” approach, which involves placing a mixture of asphalt and aggregates like sand, gravel or crushed stone into the hole. Crews will also try, if possible, to remove any water or loose debris from the hole.

Weather permitting, the agency also utilizes a pothole patching machine that involves spraying a heated liquid asphalt mixture and a fine aggregate in layers until the hole is filled. Wappel said “this takes a little longer but usually is a longer-term fix.”

The cost of labor and materials for pothole patching comes out of the department’s operations budget, though there is no specific line item “because we never know how many potholes there will be each year,” Wappel said.

Between Nov. 1, 2020 and April 14, 2021, IDOT spent $13.9 million on potholes.

If someone’s vehicle is damaged by a pothole on a state road or highway, a claim can be filed with IDOT. The procedure is outlined at ​​bit.ly/idotproblems, and any issue with an IDOT-maintained road, including potholes, can be reported at 1-800-452-4368.

Brenden Moore contributed to this report.

