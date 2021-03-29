People line square for Coles County deputy's funeral procession

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A motorcyclist from Mattoon suffered fatal injuries when police say he ran into the back of a pickup truck waiting to make turn.
- Updated
Deputy Brett Kastl was a veteran of more than 14 years with the department, an announcement on the office’s Facebook page said.
Watch now: Visitors were limited, but Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center cancer center maintained treatments
MATTOON — The coronavirus pandemic changed so many things for so many people, but one thing that didn’t change was that people like Mike Lucie…
Siren Report is a regular recap of information taken from county and city police and fire reports.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln forecast rain mainly after 11 a.m. Thursday and precipitation amounts reaching between a quarter and half of an inch.
- Updated
CHARLESTON — Fourteen more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.
The release also said COVID-19 vaccinations are continuing for those who are eligible with the state’s current vaccination phases.
Five additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the county health department said Friday. Health officials are reminding residents that new categories of vaccine eligibility open up next week.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Shelbyville Police Department at 217-774-2141.
- Updated
The release also included a reminder of some recent additions to those eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, including higher education