People line square for Coles County deputy's funeral procession
PUBLIC SAFETY

People line square for Coles County deputy's funeral procession

CHARLESTON — People lined the Charleston Courthouse Square on Monday to pay their last respects to Coles County Deputy Brett Kastl.

Kastle, a veteran of more than 14 years with the department, died March 24, the day before his 51st birthday.

 

Brett Kastl

Kastl
Watch now: Illinois positivity rate, hospitalizations continue to trend upward

