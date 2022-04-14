Police investigating hate flyers left on Eastern Illinois University's campus

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman has issued a statement condemning hate flyers that were left on campus Wednesday and noting that police are investigating this incident.

Glassman said "despicable racist and bigoted propaganda" was discovered on and off campus. He said the University Police Department is investigating these incidents and contacted the FBI, and will continue to work to identify those responsible.

"Once identified, they will be banned from our campus and we will move to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law," Glassman said. "We do know that those responsible are not from our university or local community."

Glassman said materials like these are too often distributed on campuses across Illinois and the country with the purpose of fueling hatred, disharmony, fear, and intolerance. He said campuses are common targets since they are institutions dedicated to the teaching and practice of embracing diversity, inclusion, equity, and social justice.

"By creating responsible, thoughtful citizens and leaders, EIU and other institutions of higher education are working every day to break these cycles of ignorance and intolerance, helping to end the proliferation of such racism and bigotry," Glassman said.

As Eastern's president, Glassman said he can assure students, faculty, and staff that the university will continue to condemn such hateful and disparaging messaging. He said they have no place at Eastern, in Charleston, or in an increasingly diverse world.

"We are a campus committed through our words and actions to be welcoming, supportive, and protective of our diverse students and employees," Glassman said.

The Daily Eastern News' editor-in-chief, Corryn Brock, reported Wednesday that bags of flyers with pro-Ku Klux Klan messaging and rocks were found around Greek Court and University Court that afternoon.

In early March, the Eastern community was the target of anti-Semitic, racist and homophobic flyers that were found throughout campus. Anti-semitic messages had also been found in previous weeks in the parking lots at Lake Land College and across the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana campus.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

