Prescribed burns scheduled at Lake Charleston Tuesday morning
Prescribed burns scheduled at Lake Charleston Tuesday morning

CHARLESTON — Planned burns are scheduled to take place in locations near Lake Charleston Tuesday morning.

An announcement from the city said the prescribed burns are set to begin at 10 a.m. if weather permits. Scheduling prescribed burns is heavily dependent on weather conditions, especially wind directions and speeds.

The locations of the burns will be near the red barn at the lake's main entrance off Illinois Route 130, near the lake pavilion and in areas of the adjacent Woodyard Conservation Area.

The city's announcement said the burns will help with management of natural pollinator plants in those locations. Those who view the burns in those locations need not be alarmed or notify authorities, it said.

Controlled burns help manage natural areas in several ways, including removal of invasive, non-native plans, the announcement said.

It said the burns will be conducted following Illinois Environmental Protection Agency guidelines. Fire breaks will be in place to minimize the chance of the fires spreading and city staff will remain at the locations until the chances of the fires reigniting are minimal, it said.

