Public COVID-19 testing available today at Eastern Illinois University

CHARLESTON — Public testing for COVID-19 is available at Eastern Illinois University until 4 p.m. today.

EIU is conducting the testing in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health and it's taking place at the university's Lantz Arena.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both walk-in and drive-through testing is being offered at the west end of the field house area of the arena.

Pre-registration and more information about the testing is available online at go.eiu.edu.covidtest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.