 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public COVID-19 testing available today at Eastern Illinois University
0 comments
alert top story

Public COVID-19 testing available today at Eastern Illinois University

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Public testing for COVID-19 is available at Eastern Illinois University until 4 p.m. today.

EIU is conducting the testing in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health and it's taking place at the university's Lantz Arena.

Download PDF COVID-19 testing reminder

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Both walk-in and drive-through testing is being offered at the west end of the field house area of the arena.

Pre-registration and more information about the testing is available online at go.eiu.edu.covidtest.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News