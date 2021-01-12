Public COVID-19 testing available today at Eastern Illinois University

CHARLESTON — Public testing for COVID-19 is available at Eastern Illinois University until 4 p.m. today.
EIU is conducting the testing in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health and it's taking place at the university's Lantz Arena.
Both walk-in and drive-through testing is being offered at the west end of the field house area of the arena.
Pre-registration and more information about the testing is available online at go.eiu.edu.covidtest.
